Increased foot traffic after major events at the new Mosaic Stadium is driving a railway safety education initiative in Regina.

Near the intersection of Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street sits a railway and a crossing operated by Canadian Pacific Railway — which is also about 50 metres to the nearest exit of Mosaic Stadium.

"It's extremely dangerous around the railroad tracks at any given location, anywhere," said Const. Brad Bidulka of CP Police.

Rider fans leaving Mosaic Stadium after a recent game were met by a CP cargo train. (Alec Salloum/CBC News)

The immediate area surrounding the intersection of Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street will be closed to vehicles for about an hour after major events.

"After the event, everybody leaves at once, so we have roughly 20,000 people crossing this intersection," said Sgt. Ian Barr with Regina Police.

"[We] just aren't able to keep it open for vehicle traffic because of that."

In addition, CP Police will have an increased presence during and after Rider games.