After a series of oaths and symbolic presentations Saskatchewan's Premier declared W. Thomas Molloy as the twenty-second Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan.

The event took place in the chamber at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday.

"Friends, I want you to know that i greatly value the extremely important duties assigned to me," said Molloy in his first speech as Lieutenant Governor.

Wednesday's ceremonies included a vice-regal salute, Molloy inspecting an honour guard and a flyover by 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

W. Thomas Malloy singing for the first time, officially, as Lieutenant Governor. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The lieutenant-governor is the representative for the Queen in Saskatchewan and gives royal assent to bills passed by legislature. This position is not controlled or supported by any political party.

Premier's address

Premier Scott Moe acknowledged Molloy's background as a lawyer and negotiator.

"If we were to enumerate the traits required for Lieutenant Governor there would be perfect alignment with your attributes," said Moe addressing him as empathetic and patient.

Past and future hopes

Molloy, an author and former chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan, is from Saskatoon.

He has negotiated ​Aboriginal land claims on behalf of the federal government and the governments of British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

He said one of his most memorable negotiating moments includes the Nisga'a Treaty, the first formal treaty signed by a First Nation in British Columbia.

W. Thomas Molloy being sworn in as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Molloy replaces Vaughn Solomon Schofield, who held the position since 2012.

The federal government appointed Molloy in January.

According to the Canadian constitution, he will serve as lieutenant-governor for at least five years.

He said that during his term he hopes to help eliminate racism and better understand the impact that Saskatchewan people have on the environment and planet as a whole.