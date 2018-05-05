'We are turning a new dial': Sask. Liberal Party announces new leader

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party officially has a new leader.

The party announced Saturday that Naveed Anwar has won the position.

Anwar is taking over for Tara Jijian, who has been the interim leader since the fall of 2017.

"We are turning a new dial. We are turning a new face. We are also representing fresh ideas," Anwar said in Saskatoon after the announcement.

"We have to gel together and we have to form a party which is more vibrant, which is more inclusive, which is more diverse."

Anwar lives in Saskatoon with his wife and children. He owns a tax consulting firm with locations in Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

He grew up in Pakistan, where he studied statistics and math at the University of Punjab (Lahore).

He also studied business at Concordia University in Montreal and has a master's degree in political science.

"I am not a very good speaker, but I am a good listener, so I guarantee you that I will be listening to people of Saskatchewan," he said.

Anwar now faces the task of helping the party grow in strength. The Liberals have not won a seat in the provincial legislature since the 1999 election.