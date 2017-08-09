An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with a hit and run that killed an Ontario man in Regina in July is facing a fifth major charge.

Charges against Thomas Richard Nahbexie now include dangerous driving causing death, Crown prosecutor Derek Davidson told CBC News on Wednesday.

Nahbexie's other charges include motor vehicle theft, failure to stop at scene of an accident causing death, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000. Davidson said those charges have not yet been ruled out

The young man was originally charged by the Regina Police Service on July 20.



Police said officers responded to the scene of an accident in the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street on Tuesday about 8 a.m. CST on July 18.



They found a man, 51, who had been hit by a truck that took off after the accident. The Ontario man was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck, which police confirm was the victim's work vehicle, was found abandoned nearby.

Nahbexie was tracked down by canine members on Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m. Police say he had items belonging to the victim in his possession.



Nahbexie's remains in custody as he awaits his next court appearance. No date has been set.