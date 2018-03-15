Regina residents are getting their first peek at the Regina Folk Festival lineup Thursday morning.

Neko Case, Michael Franti and Walk off the Earth are set to headline the event, with Tanya Tagaq, Deep Dark Woods and Bruce Cockburn among the other highlights.

Perhaps best known to Canadian music fans as a member of the New Pornographers, U.S.-born Neko Case has been a fixture in the punk, indie rock and country scenes for more than 20 years.

Michael Franti has built a loyal fan base with decades of musical activism. His music combines funk, soul, reggae, hip hop, rock and more.

Ontario's Walk off the Earth skyrocketed in 2012 when a cover of Gotye's Somebody That I Used to Know earned 35 million YouTube hits in two weeks.

Neko Case is among the headliners for the 2018 Regina Folk Festival. (CBC Music)

Since then, they have become festival favourites. Their 2017 performance at the Saskatchewan Jazz Fest in Saskatoon was the first sellout of the festival.

Other acts announced Thursday include Shakey Graves and DJ Shub.

Tanya Tagaq won the 2014 Polaris Music Prize for her album Animism. (CBC Music)

The festival will feature four stages, free daytime workshops, a children's area and a beer garden.

Early bird weekend passes are available now on the Regina Folk Festival website for $110 plus taxes and fees, with individual night tickets to go on sale in April.