It's been 65 years since Isabel Bailey began teaching at Scott Collegiate high school, and 38 since she left.

On Monday afternoon, she entered the room in the basement where she taught home economics decades ago.

Bailey worked at a small wooden desk beside a wooden filing cabinet, but like the rose-coloured paint on the walls, most of what she had known is long gone.

Isabel Bailey taught several subjects at Scott Collegiate for nearly three decades, including home economics in the room pictured. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

It's the last time she'll ever be in the building.

The school is set to be demolished starting in July, after nearly a century in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

In September, students and staff will be relocated to the Mâmawêyatitân Centre, a new multi-purpose community facility adjacent to the old school.

It will still be known as Scott Collegiate, but staff see it as a 2.0 version.

Principal Shannon Fayant said, 'Scott Collegiate is more than just a name. It is a place where people come and they have prosperity.' (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

"When you're moving, you're always excited for the new adventure and the new beginnings," said school principal Shannon Fayant.

She has been busy packing boxes, loading trucks and taking down the last bits of art off of the walls.

Fayant found out she was going to be transferred five years ago, and knew she wanted to be part of the transition to the Mâmawêyatitân Centre, then known as the North Central Shared Facility.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade.

Staff found a locked cupboard in Isabel Bailey’s old room. They pried the door off with a screwdriver. 'Not to be used unless necessary' was scrawled on the boxes in her hand. They contained silver cutlery sets used to help students learn how to set a table. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Fayant reflected on the school's 94-year legacy and its role in the community.

"I know that Scott Collegiate has been a second home — and sometimes a first home — I think, to many individuals," she said.

"For me, walking through the hallways for the last time, it will be bittersweet."

Opening in 1923, the school was well-known for its auditorium, but also for its sports programs, said principal Shannon Fayant. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

Bailey began teaching at Scott Collegiate in 1952, and stayed until the spring of 1979. It was 27 years with no regrets, she said.

Bailey spent time all over the school, typically teaching home economics and sewing, but also girls health, remedial math, accounting, algebra and geometry.

"I could have moved, if I wanted to," she said. "When I stayed as long as I did that must have been a good sign."

Bailey said she was glad she had the chance to see the school before it was torn down.

The floor is far more slanted in the "old part" of the school than the one Bailey walked on. The new addition included the Reid Auditorium, the gym, the music room and the art department.

Bailey toured the school in the Mâmawêyatitân Centre and said she was sad to see it didn't seem to be as oriented to the arts as the 'old' Scott Collegiate was.

The final graduation ceremony in the old building will be held Tuesday afternoon.

The space where the Scott Collegiate building now sits will host playing fields and parking.