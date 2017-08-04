The Saskatchewan NDP is voicing concern over a change being made to the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program, which will cut some people off from benefits.

People aged 65 and older receiving the old age security (OAS) pension will no longer be eligible for SAID payments.

"It creates a very, very desperate situation for many seniors who rely on SAID, who need that money to live and pay for the things that they need and rely on," said NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer.

Sarauer also criticized the provincial government for not publicly announcing the change.

"The fact of the matter is the minister of social services hasn't come out and explained why they felt this cut was needed," said Sarauer. "If the minister thinks that this is justifiable the minister needs to come out and explain why she feels that way."

Change 'affects a very small number of people'

In response, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, the minister responsible for social services, said the change "affects a very small number of people."

Beaudry-Mellor couldn't confirm the exact number, but approximated that 10 people will be affected by the change each year.

The minister said the change was made to ensure SAID focuses on helping people with disabilities who don't have access to other financial means.

"When you turn 65 and you are eligible for an OAS benefit, there are a range of programs and services available for seniors out there; there are not for individuals with disabilities. So, it's important for us to maintain the integrity of [SAID]," Beaudry-Mellor said.

People who are currently receiving both OAS and SAID payments won't be affected.

The change will take effect on Sept. 1.