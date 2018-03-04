An interim leader isn't traditionally a role heaped in glory, but praise came from several corners for the NDP's interim leader Nicole Sarauer in her last days on the job.

On the Friday leading up to the NDP's leadership convention, the Regina Douglas Park MLA thanked people for their support, tweeting, "It has been a true honour to serve the party and the province at this important time."

The response was swift, with supporters congratulating her on a job well done and urging her to consider running for the leadership in the future.

Former premier Brad Wall and his successor Scott Moe were among those that tipped their hats to Sarauer. Wall shared his respect, saying she was among the most formidable of the opposition leaders he faced.

"You not only opposed but proposed," he wrote. "We all had respect for and appreciated (most days) your wit and debating skills."

Sask. Party MLA Tina Beaudry-Mellor, who ran for her party's leadership, thanked Sarauer for being a "strong role model for women and young girls."

"You handled yourself with grace and grit. More importantly, when you were asked to step up, you leaned all the way in. We need more of that."

Arguably, the biggest response of Saturday's leadership convention was for Sarauer, as the members gave her a standing ovation before her final speech as interim leader.

"I'm not going to lie, I've had this date circled in my calendar for awhile now," she told the crowd.

But before passing on the torch, she launched into a fiery speech attacking the Sask. Party for what she called "fiscal incompetence." She criticized the party for failing to save during boom times, raising taxes on families and failing to protect Saskatchewan workers.

Ryan Meili, who won the leadership race over fellow MLA Trent Wotherspoon, acknowledged not only the work Sarauer had done as interim leader, but the support she had from people who would have liked to see her run for the permanent leadership.

"That speech showed us again why the press says Trent and I were lucky that she wasn't part of this race," he joked. "She's pretty killer."

'Excited about the leader that we have'

Sarauer waved off suggestions that the party's new leader would be a placeholder until the day she chose to run, saying, "I'm very excited about the leader that we have."

Over 80 per cent of the NDP's 13,414 members cast votes in the leadership race, which she described as a "phenomenal" turnout, and one of the most exciting developments in the campaign.

'We're ready to work and ready to build together for the next election.' - Nicole Sarauer

Sarauer said she could depend on the fact that all the MLAs that were part of both Meili and Wotherspoon's campaigns would be at the caucus table.

"We're ready to work and ready to build together for the next election."