NDP flyer with Saskatchewan misspelled draws mockery in QP

A spelling mistake on a Saskatchewan NDP flyer became political fodder during question period on Thursday.

The flyer, which was recently sent out in the province, features NDP leader Ryan Meili surrounded by his caucus team. The problem is someone forgot to spell check.

Holding the mail-out in the assembly on Thursday, Minister of Trade Jeremy Harrison said, "(The NDP) managed to get the spelling wrong."

"This was sent out under taxpayers dollars and Mr. Speaker what did they do in this mail-out, they spelled Saskatchewan wrong. They want to run the province of Saskatchewan but they can't spell it."

In response, NDP leader Ryan Meili joked, "Saskatchewan is easy to draw and hard to spell, mistakes like those get made."

'Saskatchwan'

In 2006, the then NDP government took shots at the opposition Saskatchewan Party for similarly sloppy spelling.

A TV ad from the party spelled Saskatchewan without the "e" as well.

The NDP took shots at this Saskatchewan Party spelling mistake in 2006.

Premier Lorne Calvert referred to the ad and to what he said was a Saskatchewan Party news release that spelled government without the "n."

"Mr. Speaker, if you can't spell government and you can't spell Saskatchewan, but you want to be the government of Saskatchewan, you'd think you'd at least get one of them right."