The Saskatchewan NDP announced changes to critic portfolios just over a week after announcing a new interim leader.

Nicole Sarauer, interim NDP leader, said the changes are minor, which is a testament to the party's work.

"I think it's reflective of the great work the team has been doing. There's no reason for us to make any major changes at this time," said Sarauer.

The changes include:

Ryan Meili, who is running for permanent NDP leadership, is taking over as the critic for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Danielle Chartier is taking over the status of women portfolio.

Trent Wotherspoon, who is considering running for permanent NDP leadership, will be taking on the jobs and immigration portfolios.

Nicole Rancourt is the new deputy whip in the legislature.

Carla Beck is taking over as deputy house leader and becoming a sitting member of the public accounts committee.

MLAs with additional portfolios and roles are keeping their previous portfolios.