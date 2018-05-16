Naloxone easier to obtain after provincial bylaw change

Naloxone, used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, will be easier for Saskatchewan people to access after a new provincial bylaw change.

By unscheduling the drug, the province has made it easier for individuals and community-based organizations to get it, according to a news release.

Saskatchewan is the third province to unschedule naloxone, behind Alberta and British Columbia. Naloxone was previously a Schedule II drug, which meant it was only available from a pharmacist.

The Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals changed a bylaw to make the substance more accessible.

Even after naloxone is administered, further medical treatment is needed. People are asked to call 911 if they suspect someone is overdosing.