Team Saskatchewan's softball teams will be heading back west with a lot of hardware as the under-16 men's and under-19 women's softball teams both struck gold Friday night.

For Brandi Cameron and Katrina Bear, leaving the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) with a gold medal feels better than the silver they earned in 2014.

"We redeemed ourselves," said Cameron, who hails from the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation.

"This time it feels so good to get gold."

Bear, who's from the Muskoday First Nation, said the loss in the final game at the last edition of the Indigenous Games was heartbreaking.

"Gold has never tasted so sweet," she said.

Brandi Cameron and Katrina Bear are celebrating Team Saskatchewan's championship win Friday. (Creeden Martell/CBC)

Saskatchewan beat Alberta 6-2

The tournament wasn't without its frustrations, however. Despite having a winning record, Team Sask. was placed fifth in their pool the day before, Cameron said.

"It felt really good because we heard a lot of teams rooting against us—so it was good to come back to the top."

For Bear, getting to know the team and coming out with a gold after only two practices has been a standout for her.

The under-16 men's team walked all over Team Ontario, winning 15-0. It was the second time the boys hit double-digit runs during the tournament, as they beat Eastern Door and the North by the same score earlier in the games.

"We were feeling confident. We came in undefeated," said Prince Albert pitcher Troy Preymack.

"We mercied everyone but Nova Scotia, that was the closest game," he said, referring to the 7-2 win over the east coasters earlier in round robin play.

The two runs Nova Scotia earned were the only runs earned against Saskatchewan's under-16 men's all tournament long.

'It felt like we could've came out harder in our first couple of games and we could've done better but we're proud of what we did,' says Hunter Boyer, a catcher for Team Saskatchewan. (Creeden Martell/CBC.)

59 runs

To say Saskatchewan dominated play would be an understatement, as they earned 59 runs during the Indigenous Games.

"The games are my favourite," Preymack said of the standout experience for him. "Being at the dorms really makes you want to play."

The Indigenous Games aren't the end of the summer for the Prince Albert pitcher. Preymack will play two national level tournaments later this season.

"It's awesome. I like travelling and playing ball," he said.

'Heartbroken' after loss

For the under-19 men's team, going back to Saskatchewan with a bronze is better than nothing,—but they would have preferred gold.

Team Saskatchewan dropped a 7-6 decision to Team Ontario on Thursday—a back and forth effort which saw Ontario steal the first run of the game.

For coach Barry Sparvier, he thinks Sask. could have pulled out a victory if they had an extra inning or two.

"The boys felt heartbroken," said catcher Hunter Boyer said. "We really wanted to go for the gold but it just didn't go our way."

Boyer and the rest of the team shellacked Team British Columbia 12-5.

"It felt like we could've came out harder in our first couple of games and we could've done better but we're proud of what we did," Boyer said.

The wins were tough and so were the losses, he added.

"But we came out and we're happy."