A small group with a strong message gathered at Victoria Park on Saturday to mark al-Quds Day in Regina.

Every year at the end of Ramadan, people of the Muslim faith use the day to voice their support for people who are oppressed. Events are held around the world as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people and other groups.

About 25 people chanted and listened to speeches to mark the day in Regina.

Imam Syed Sha said the rally is in support of all oppressed people, regardless of religion. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News.)

"We want to show our support for the oppressed people and stand against the oppressors, those who are unjust and tyrant people," Imam Syed Sha told the CBC.

Sha came from Halifax to celebrate the month of Ramadan with people in the city and to deliver a lecture about the holy month of fasting. He led the rally on Saturday, with chants including: "Occupation is a crime. Free, free Palestine."

He said as Muslims, they want to stand up for people in Canada and elsewhere who are being oppressed, regardless of their religion.

"Our religion teaches us wherever there is someone that's oppressed... if he has no religion or faith that is fine, because he is a human being," said Sha. "We believe in humanity. If he is a human being, he is my brother."

In Calgary, people took part in opposing but peaceful rallies at city hall on Friday night.

Along with about 100 people who were there to mark al-Quds Day, about 50 pro-Israel demonstrators on the other side of the municipal plaza chanted, sang and danced.

There were no pro-Israel supporters at the al-Quds rally in Regina.