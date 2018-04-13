2 Muskeg Lake students raise funds for Humboldt Broncos

As the country and world rally around the Humboldt Broncos, Saskatchewan continues to support their own.

Two eight-year-old students from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation wanted to help, so they had a bake sale and hot dog sale at their school to raise money for the families affected by the crash.

Originally, the girls wanted to raise money for a jersey to wear for Jersey Day, which took place on Thursday in support of the team.

But they decided that fundraising for the team would be a better idea. In just a few days, the girls raised around $1,500.

"I was nervous," said Felicity Pinay, one of the girls.

"I never thought we could make that much money in four days."

Pinay said they plan on giving the money to the team in the coming days. She said she and her friend Fallyn Arcand thought they could use it to help pay for the funerals and/or hospital costs.

"I'm very sad that their friends died," Pinay said.

"I hope the other ones get better soon."

Kim Read, the girls' teacher, said it was heartwarming to see them take up the cause.

"It was so amazing. They did it all on their own, they came up with it on their own and we just supported them," she said.

"They have big hearts. They are truly one-of-a-kind."