His childhood was one of lies and deceptions, but Canadian musician Tom Wilson said instead of feeling the anger he once did, he's learned to take a different look at his history.

"What we overlook is the fact that the bruises from the beatings we've taken, the cuts from falling down, are often the most interesting things about us," he told Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers.

Wilson, who sang with Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and Junkhouse, will be part of the Winterruption music festival lineup on Jan. 19 and 20.

During his appearance, Wilson will also be presenting experiences from his book, Beautiful Scars: Steeltown Secrets, Mohawk Skywalkers and the Road Home.

Tom Wilson, an artist (Penguin Random House Canada)

In the book, he delves into a long-guarded family secret. From a young age, he had suspicions he was adopted, but when he asked his mother about this suspicion, he said she answered only in her typically dramatic fashion, "There are secrets about you and things I know that I'll take to my grave."

He found it was easier to sweep things under the rug, rather than push for honesty. He said, "I went along with the game. I lied to myself because I was being lied to."

Learning his true identity

It was only five years ago that he learned the truth, that the matriarch of his family, a woman he had always thought was his cousin, was actually his mother, and that rather than being an Irish man, he was actually Mohawk.

'These people gave me everything they had. They gave me love and they gave me understanding and they did their very best.' - Tom Wilson, musician

"I waited 53 years to find out who I was," he said, adding when he first started writing the book, he did so with anger toward all the people that had lied to him throughout his childhood. But in the course of the writing, he came to a realization that changed him.

"These people gave me everything they had. They gave me love and they gave me understanding and they did their very best."

He feels that his music and talks based on the book are resonating with people, particularly those that have their own experiences with adoption. It's that sense of resonance he's hoping to bring to Winterruption.

"I'll come to Saskatchewan and I'll speak with my heart, and perform songs with my heart and hopefully touch and inspire people there."

Winterruption hits Regina venues from Jan. 18 to 20, while the Broadway Theatre offers the full Saskatoon lineup from Jan. 18 to 21. Wilson will be in Regina on Friday evening, followed by a stop in Saskatoon on Saturday.