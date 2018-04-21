Hummingbird Crossing, a 'little band from Regina' headed for big bluegrass festival in North Carolina

A Regina family bluegrass band is headed down to North Carolina to compete for a chance to take the big stage at a major roots music festival.

"Here we are, a little band from Regina.… Who'd have thought? It's a great honour and very exciting," said Tim Mrazek, one fourth of local act Hummingbird Crossing.

They'll be heading to Wilkesboro, N.C., later this month for MerleFest, which bills itself as "America's top roots-based music festival."

MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the late Eddy Merle Watson, son of legendary American guitarist and songwriter Doc Watson.

The festival, which routinely draws more than 75,000 attendees, has showcased stars like Dolly Parton, Willy Nelson and Natalie MacMaster, among other huge acts.

And Hummingbird Crossing won't be the only Saskatchewan representation at the festival this year — Saskatoon's Rosie & the Riveters will also be featured at the festival, along with performers like Kris Kristofferson, Steve Martin and Rhiannon Giddens.

In 2016, Kacy & Clayton, from Wood Mountain, Sask., also performed there.

Each year, MerleFest also features a 12-artist performance competition, with the winner getting to perform on one of the festival's larger stages. Hummingbird Crossing are the only Canadian group in the running this year.

A family affair

Each band in the competition gets 15 minutes to play three songs — one is fast, one is slow and one is instrumental.

Steve Johnson, a scout for MerleFest, heard the band two years ago at a music camp and invited them to the festival. The band members were ecstatic.

"It's been a lot of fun trying to get ready," said Hummingbird Crossing member Helen Chang. "If we go to MerleFest, it should be more something professional that comes out."

The group, which performs traditional and modern bluegrass, gospel and acoustic folk, is a quartet made up of people with family connections.

Mrazek (who plays five-string banjo, guitar, mandolin and dobro) is married to Chang (guitar and claw-hammer banjo). Mrazek's sister, Jennifer Petriew (bodhran) and her husband, Vance Petriew (double bass), complete the band. All are part-time musicians.

When they're not playing in the band, Vance and Jennifer work in the information technology sector, while Chang is a family doctor and Mrazek is a naturopath.

Humble beginnings

Hummingbird Crossing was formed nearly five years ago. They started with what was intended to be a one-time performance.

"We started with a casual throw-together for a gospel night at church one year. It was so fun we started making music every Sunday when our families got together for dinner," said Mrazek.

"We stopped watching TV, started practising more and more and we started to sound better. Funny how if you make time for something, how that can work."

Hummingbird Crossing perform at MerleFest on April 28.