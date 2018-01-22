Proceedings in a three-man murder trial are set to start at 10 a.m. CST in Regina.

Three men will be tried by jury after they were charged with murder in the 2015 death of Reno Lee.

Daniel Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Lee, 34, was Regina's third homicide victim that year. His body was found near Balcarres, but it was determined he died in Regina.

The three men have also pleaded not guilty to charges of committing an indignity to a human body. It's alleged they dismembered and beheaded Lee's body.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

Follow tweets from CBC's Alex Johnson for courtroom details.