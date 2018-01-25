Skip to Main Content
Alberta murderer gets 2 life sentences in connection with deaths of Onion Lake women

Sentences to be served concurrently, no parole eligibility for 17 years

Violet Heathen, left, was killed in 2009 and Jeanette Chief, right, was killed in 2007. Gordon Rogers has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years for the murders. (Supplied)

An Alberta man has received two life sentences with no parole eligibility for 17 years for killing two women from the Onion Lake Cree Nation, which straddles the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.

Gordon Alfred Rogers, 61, was sentenced Friday in Edmonton. He had pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in connection with the killings, which happened in 2007 and 2009.

Rogers will serve his sentences concurrently, which means both sentences are served at the same time. 

The Red Deer man killed Jeanette Chief, 48, in 2007 after meeting her in a Lloydminster hotel. Chief's body was found four days after she had been reported missing near Hillmond, Sask.

The two were not known to each other. 

Violet Heathen, 49, was last seen alive in May 2009. Her remains were discovered near Kitscoty, Alta., about seven months later. Rogers was known to Heathen.

Rogers was working in Lloydminster at the time of the murders. He had been living in a trailer near the city at the time, which is where the killings took place.

