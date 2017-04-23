Police have laid charges in the death of a 33-year-old Yellow Grass, Sask. woman.

On Thursday, emergency services were called to a home in the community for reports of a fire. There, they found the body of Abbie Speir.

Her death was considered suspicious. Police announced Sunday they had made an arrest and laid charges in connection.

Kevin Obina Okafor, 37, is facing three charges: first degree murder, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Okafor is also from Yellow Grass and will appear in provincial court in Regina on Monday morning.

Yellow Grass is approximately 90 kilometres southeast of Regina.