Five months after a man was found dead in a camper trailer north of Prince Albert, Sask., RCMP say a man is charged with second-degree murder.

A 28-year-old man from Paddockwood, Sask., has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Chris Durocher just outside Christopher Lake, Sask.

The 37-year-old man's body was found in the early morning of Oct. 2, 2016, in a trailer parked on private property about five kilometres west of the village.

Police had received a complaint of a possible assault that happened outside the trailer.

Until now there had been no charges laid in the case.

The man charged is making a court appearance Thursday morning.