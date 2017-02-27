The recent mumps outbreak in the Western Hockey League is prompting the Regina Pats to put a little distance between its players and its fans.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that coaches and players with the Medicine Hat Tigers had come down with seven cases of the mumps.

A player with the Brandon Wheat Kings was the first player confirmed to have the virus.

No Pats have been diagnosed, but a league-wide alert has gone out to take precautions and properly sanitize equipment and areas where the virus could be transmitted.

On the weekend, the Pats put out a news release saying the WHL wants all players to refrain from any direct contact with fans for the time being.

"As a result, the Pats post-game skate scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26, has been cancelled," the news release said.

Symptoms of the mumps can include swollen salivary glands and flu-like symptoms such as fever, body aches and headaches.