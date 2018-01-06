A man is in hospital and two homes and a business are speckled with bullet holes after a series of firearm incidents in North Battleford.

Three separate incidences of gunfire took place and a series of events took place on Friday, leading to the arrest of one man.

It began shortly after midnight, when North Battleford RCMP first looked into a complaint of gunfire that hit the door and window of a home on the 1600 block of 107th Street shortly.

Minutes later, another call came in about gunfire outside a business on the 900 block of 101st Street.

A red van had driven up and shot into a silver car and into the business. A male who had been in the car was taken to hospital for a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life threatening and no one inside the business was hurt.

Police chase leads to arrest

The RCMP then spotted the van and attempted a traffic stop, but police said the suspect fled, hitting the police car.

A police chase went through North Battleford and then south of Battleford on Highway 4, where the lone male driver was arrested.

Police also reported a gunshot on Thursday at 5 a.m. near the 1900 block of St. Laurent Street. While windows had been broken at one of the houses, the building was vacant, and no one was injured.

The police are not certain the incidents are all related, but they also aren't considering them to be random acts.

If you have information about these incidents, you can call the RCMP at 306-446-1720 or the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).