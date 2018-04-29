'MS is not a death sentence': Nearly 500 people gather for Regina MS walk

Regina's annual walk for multiple sclerosis (MS) took place this weekend to raise money for research and resources for those affected by the autoimmune disease.

The Saskatchewan Blue Cross Walk for MS brought out nearly 500 participants who walked six kilometres to raise money for for MS.

"People join together and they have their teams there to help not only those who live with MS, but also for those who care for those with MS," said Sierra Thompson, manager of development for the MS Society of Canada Saskatchewan division.

Sierra Thompson, manager of development for MS Society of Canada Saskatchewan division, says last year's event in Regina raised over $117,000 for MS. (CBC)

She says Regina raised over $117,000 dollars during last year's walk, with Saskatchewan raising nearly $400,000 in total.

This year's goal is to surpass that amount, says Thompson, as Regina's online donation goal is set at $142,000.

"There's such a great community, there's so much support for one another," said Thompson.

About one in two people know someone who lives with MS, according to Thompson, as Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of MS in the country.

"Everybody here knows somebody who has MS," said Wanda Bouchard-Barry, who was diagnosed with MS in 1987 and has been involved with the MS Society of Canada for over 25 years.

She also serves on the organizing committee for Regina's MS walk.

"MS is not a death sentence. It's something you learn to live with, and you come to terms with, and you embrace it and you move on. You can't let it absorb you,"

Wanda Bouchard-Barry was diagnosed with MS in 1987. She serves on the organizing committee for Regina's MS walk and has been involved in the MS Society of Canada for over 25 years. (CBC)

She said the first six years after her diagnoses were the toughest, but she is continually learning to live with the disease, as are many people at the MS walk even if they have not been diagnosed.

"They're supporting a spouse, a sister, a brother, an aunt, an uncle."

"This is just a great turnout," said Bouchard-Barry.

Regina-Wascana MP and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was also at the event.

"It's heartwarming," he said. "It really is important for this research work to have this extra support."

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, according to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, with approximately 1 in 340 people living with the autoimmune disease.

The MS Society of Canada hosts annual walks across the country to raise money for MS.

The total amount raised in Regina will not be known until the event finishes.