Around 500 people gathered in Regina on Sunday to raise funds through a walk and fundraiser for research aimed at finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.

More than $100,000 had already been raised in Regina by the time the 10 a.m. CST start rolled around. Saskatoon's walk for MS, which saw more than 550 walkers, raised more than $125,000.

As of Sunday afternoon, Regina was 85 per cent of the way to their $125,000 goal while Saskatoon had surpassed its $115,000 goal.

The Saskatchewan-wide MS walks are organized by the Saskatchewan Blue Cross. Nine more Saskatchewan communities will participate in walks during May.

Kathy Calvin attended the walk in memory of her mother Margret, who was diagnosed with MS during her 20s.

Calvin said she, her husband Mike and their dog, Marley, wanted to show their support for those who have MS or have loved ones and colleagues who live with it.

According to the MS Society of Canada 3,700 people in Saskatchewan have MS. (Alec Salloum/CBC Saskatchewan)

"We really wanted to come out and keep her in our memories and in our thoughts with every step with we take," said Calvin.

Margret passed away in 2009 and lived with MS for all of Calvin's life.

"She was a tough lady — everyday she had a fight with MS," said Calvin. "It was just a really tough life for her, so I feel we need to come out to this event to give back and hopefully find a cure."

Recently, there have been newer developments and more funding allocated to MS research, according to Sierra Thompson, manager of development with the MS Society of Canada.

Two researchers in Saskatoon received grants to investigate how pilates and web based treatments could potentially help people living with MS.

Also, there is a new director at the MS Clinic in Saskatoon and new clinical research chair at the University of Saskatchewan with a focus on MS.

"That in itself just brings so much more to our province and what we can do with that is fantastic," said Thompson, adding that Saskatchewan has over 3,700 people who are affected by MS.

Calvin says for all those currently dealing with MS, take things one day at a time.

"Be strong, you can do it."