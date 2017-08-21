RCMP in northern Saskatchewan have charged 15 people with alcohol-related offences after a two-day operation, the Mounties said Monday.

On Aug. 17 and 18, officers from Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay, Southend and Creighton were parked along roads and highways around several northern communities targeting alcohol and traffic-related offences.

They checked 879 vehicles and seized about $6,380 in liquor.

Fifteen people have been charged with canvassing, possession or bootlegging liquor offences in relation to the seizures. Another seven people were issued Traffic Safety Act violations, and one Criminal Code arrest warrant was executed.

In a media release on Monday, RCMP said the goal of the project was to disrupt the supply of alcohol being resold in northern Saskatchewan communities.

Similar campaigns are planned for the area in the future.