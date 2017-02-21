Police are conducting a homicide investigation in Pelican Narrows, Sask., after a sudden death Tuesday morning.

The RCMP said a male was transported to the local health centre where he was pronounced dead.

They didn't say if the person was a man or a boy. The death is considered suspicious and is being investigated by the RCMP's major crime unit (south)

As of 6 a.m. CST, the identity of the victim wasn't confirmed. An autopsy will take place later this week.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pelican Narrows is in northeast Saskatchewan, about 375 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.