A man is recovering in hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in Moose Jaw, Sask. Thursday night.

The driver sideswiped a garbage bin on the east parking lot of the Town & Country Mall at around 11 p.m. CST. He then hit a guard rail and was thrown down the edge of an embankment.

Moose Jaw firefighters needed to use ropes to pull the man up the hill.

Police are still investigating what led to the accident.

The driver is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are thanking members of the public who helped in the incident.