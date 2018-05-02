Regina auto thefts up 47% this year
Assaults in the January-to-March period up by 40%
The latest crime statistics for Regina are out and there are dramatic increases in assaults, auto thefts and other property crimes.
"Many times it's got a relationship to drugs, a relationship to violence and gangs, often firearms are involved," Police Chief Evan Bray said.
"That really is driving our crime stats."
The number of stolen vehicles has also risen by a whopping 47 per cent.
Bray said the nature of car thefts is changing. Years ago, such crimes were typically youths out joyriding, but now there are more serious issues.
"It's rare for us to find, recover a stolen car ... it's rare for us not to find either drugs or weapons in that car," Bray said.
"That hasn't always been the case, but it is the case now."
The report was released Wednesday at the Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting.