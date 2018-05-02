You may want to make sure your vehicle is locked and secure, when you leave it.

The latest crime statistics for Regina are out and there are dramatic increases in assaults, auto thefts and other property crimes.

"Many times it's got a relationship to drugs, a relationship to violence and gangs, often firearms are involved," Police Chief Evan Bray said.

"That really is driving our crime stats."

The overall increase for crimes against the person (assaults, murders etc.) and property crimes (thefts, fraud etc.) is 12 per cent, when the first three months of 2018 are compared with the same period last year.

The number of stolen vehicles has also risen by a whopping 47 per cent.

Bray said the nature of car thefts is changing. Years ago, such crimes were typically youths out joyriding, but now there are more serious issues.

"It's rare for us to find, recover a stolen car ... it's rare for us not to find either drugs or weapons in that car," Bray said.

"That hasn't always been the case, but it is the case now."

Assaults in the January-to-March period are up by 40 per cent.

Property crimes, a category that can include arson, break and enter, theft and mischief has also climbed from 2017, sitting at a 15 percent increase as well.

The report was released Wednesday at the Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting.