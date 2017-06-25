Swift Current's Shawn Maffenbeier has been dreaming about being a motocross champion since he was five years old.

The national competitor, who is currently ranked second in the country, said that as a kid, he used to stand at the finish line watching the pros.

Now, he's one of them.

Maffenbeier is hoping to finish the season in the top spot in Canada this year. (James Lissimore / CMRC Racing)

Maffenbeier is in Regina this weekend for the national motocross finals. Last year, he was ranked second place overall in the MX2 division and earned himself the nickname 'Mr. Consistency.' In the end, that's where he finished the season.

A year later, he is still in that second-to-top spot.

The competition continues today at the Moto Valley Raceway, just off Tower Road, and Maffenbeier is hoping to make the jump to number one.

"To be able to catch that number one plate would be a pretty incredible feeling," Maffenbeier said.

Earlier this year, it seemed like it would be an easy fit for Maffenbeier, who started the season off in Kamloops, B.C., where he was able to take the lead in points.

After hitting a rock in Prince George and being unable to finish the race, he was bumped back.

Maffenbeier hit a rock while racing in Prince George earlier this year, which robbed him of his lead. (James Lissimore / CMRC Racing)

Even though he won his next race, he hasn't been able to take back the top spot.

"It's one of those things that happens in racing. You can go your entire winter and not have anything fail and within those couple first races, something crazy like that can happen," he said.

'Motocross Olympics'

After finishing the national competition in the top three last year, Maffenbeier headed off to Italy to represent Canada, one of the country's best riders.

He calls it "the Olympic event of Motocross."

In the end, the Canadian team finished 10th in the world, surrounded by about 100,000 fans, some from all the way back home.

"It was really cool to see, actually, how many passionate people there are about our sport," Maffenbeier said.

Not only was it his first time overseas, but after that race he was put in a video game.

Maffenbeier will be looking to overtake Cole Thompson this weekend, who is currently leading by 19 points.