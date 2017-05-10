Two Saskatchewan women are looking for 150 mothers and new blood donors in Saskatoon and another 150 in Regina to donate blood in the month of May.

The blood drive is intended to celebrate Mother's Day and Canada's 150 anniversary of Confederation.

The women, Erica Honoway in Regina and Janna Dutton in Saskatoon have teamed up with Canadian Blood Services for the campaign which is aimed at helping children in need.

Honoway's son, Lincoln, required a stem cell transplant, blood and platelet donations after he was diagnosed with aplastic anemia early last year.

Dutton required blood transfusion after a miscarriage and is encouraging people to donate blood in support of mothers who have been impacted by the need for blood.

Blood can be donated in Regina and Saskatoon at the Canadian Blood Services donor clinics. Things start up in Saskatoon at 9:30 a.m. CST while in Regina, everything begins at 10:30 a.m.