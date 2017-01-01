The year 2016 has been one of big stories across Saskatchewan.

CBC Saskatchewan is taking a look back at the most-read stories of the year that captivated the province and, at times, the world.

1. La Loche, Sask., shooting

The school shooting in January is a day the small northern community of La Loche, Sask., is not going to forget. The deadly incident left four dead and seven wounded.

In October, the teen charged in the shooting pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder, as well as seven counts of attempted murder.

There will be a hearing to determine whether or not the teen, who was 17 at the time, will be sentenced as an adult.

As is allowed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, psychological and psychiatric reports will be prepared for the hearing, which has been scheduled for May and June 2017.

2. Missing girl, 7, found dead

Less than 12 hours after issuing an Amber Alert for missing seven-year-old Nia Eastman, RCMP called it off when the little girl was found dead.

Nia's father, Adam Jay Eastman had failed to return the little girl to her mother. The following day, his body was found near Smeaton, Sask.

Several hours later the body of Nia Eastman was discovered in a home in the small community of Choiceland.

Nia Eastman was killed in an apparent murder-suicide after an Amber Alert was issued for her whereabouts. (Facebook)

3. RCMP respond to Sask. farmers taking up arms

Saskatchewan's RCMP told farmers who were carrying firearms during harvest to let police do their jobs following what was thought to have been the attempted robbery of a farmhand by three armed, masked men.

"We don't want to see people getting hurt," said RCMP Sgt. Earl LeBlanc at a news conference.

His remarks followed an incident on a rural road in west-central Saskatchewan that struck fear into the hearts of farmers in the area, leading some to arm themselves. ​

The owner of these guns farms in west-central Saskatchewan, and told CBC this non-restricted 7.62 Russian SKS and Mossberg shotgun rode with him and his father in their combines. (Submitted by Rosetown-area farmer)

4. Family of 4 dead after highway crash

The year was only just beginning when a family of four was killed in a highway crash near Saskatoon on Jan. 3.

Catherine McKay was behind the wheel when she collided with the Van de Vorst family's vehicle at the intersection of Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

Parents Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst died at the scene and their five-year-old daughter, Kamryn, and two-year-old son, Miguire, later died in hospital.

Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their two children were killed by an impaired driver. (Facebook)

5. Dream vacation in Cuba turns to 'nightmare'

A family from Regina said their dream vacation in Cuba "turned into a nightmare" when their money and jewelry was allegedly taken from the safe in their hotel room.

Kelly Morrison, her husband Steve and their two children stayed at the Memories Resort in Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.

Morrison says language barrier didn't help things, but when she reported theft, she says resort made her feel guilty pic.twitter.com/cHnENbPR05 — @TweeterMillsCBC

Sunwing Vacations, which Morrison travelled with, replied to CBC in an email. It said a destination representative assisted Morrison from the time it was reported to the time of her departure. Sunwing said they cannot assume responsibility for items that are lost and stolen.

A spokesperson with Blue Diamond Resorts also emailed CBC, saying there is a protocol to be followed every time a customer reports a theft. The matter was turned over to the local authorities, Blue Diamond Resorts said.

Kelly Morrison (left) and her daughter while on vacation in Cuba. (Photo by Kelly Morrison)

6. Roughrider Joe McKnight shot to death in Louisiana

After a disappointing season on the field in 2016, the Saskatchewan Roughriders were dealt another blow off the field.

Running back Joe McKnight was shot dead in a New Orleans suburb over a case of apparent road rage.

McKnight, 28, had only dressed in a few games for the Riders this season, but made an impact in the games he played.

He was the second CFL player to be shot and killed this year.

The Roughriders held a private memorial service for Joe McKnight. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

7. Northern Saskatchewan suicides

Parents in northern Saskatchewan were on edge after six teenage girls took their own lives between October and November.

The small communities of La Ronge, Stanley Mission, Deschambault Lake and Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation gathered together to support the youth in the communities as calls for better funding for mental health resources echoed across the province this year.

Cards and letters flooded in from across the world with messages of hope and support.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson responds to youth suicides on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.0:21

8. Nurse who 'vented' online found guilty of professional misconduct

A Saskatchewan nurse who used Twitter and Facebook to express concern about the quality of care given to a family member in a nursing home was found guilty of professional misconduct, according to a decision by the body that oversees nursing in the province.

The case concerned posts by Carolyn Strom, a registered nurse who commented on Facebook in February of 2015. Her post both criticized and praised staff at St. Joseph's Health Facility in Macklin, Sask., about 250 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

A formal complaint was made, alleging that Strom failed to meet her professional obligations.

A committee of the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association considered the issue and found that Strom had gone too far.

Carolyn Strom was shocked to learn she was reported to the SRNA over her Facebook post. (Facebook)

9. Elderly man begs for access to washroom

Scouting out a public washroom can be tough, especially when you need it most. A woman witnessed an elderly man with a walker begging employees at a Saskatoon Co-op gas station to use the building's washroom. He was denied access.

She took to social media, writing about the situation on Facebook and the post went viral.

Grant Wicks, general manager for Saskatoon Co-op, told CBC News that the company tried a number of options to keep the washrooms open, but constant health and safety issues caused the gas station to shut down public use.

A Saskatoon Co-op gas station doesn't allow public access to the building's washrooms. (CBC)

10. Puppy parties create fun way to support good cause

The last two months have been a lot busier than expected for the people who organize puppy parties in Saskatoon.

At the end of October, puppies visited the CBC Saskatoon office for a news article that has since attracted a ton of interest in the parties.

The business organizes the parties in partnership with New Hope Dog Rescue, which brings a litter of puppies to play with anyone who asks.

Since October's article, the company has had requests from different colleges at the University of Saskatchewan, law offices, nursing homes and businesses who want to throw a puppy party for their clients.