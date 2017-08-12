The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region is warning residents to protect themselves against West Nile virus now that it has been found in the area.



According to RQHR, mosquitoes from one of the monitoring stations in the City of Regina tested positive for the virus during the first week of August.

That means the virus is present in the city. The risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito is currently moderate in Southern Saskatchewan.



Recent rain in the city has brought out more mosquitoes and control measures are continuing in and around the city.

People are advised to cover up, use insect repellent and clear their yards of items that can collect water.

Culex tarsalis mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most likely to bite during warm evenings and between dusk and dawn so limiting time outside then will limit exposure to those mosquitoes.

For more information about West Nile virus, visit the RQHR website.