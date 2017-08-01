Regina residents are dealing with way fewer mosquitoes buzzing around this year than usual.

The city's manager of forestry, pest control and horticulture, Russell Eirich, said the lack of rain in the area is keeping the mosquito population at bay.

"The drought is actually working in our favour. The standing water is really low," he said.

Because of how dry it is, Eirich said creeks north of town have stopped flowing, which has created at least some standing water for mosquitoes to breed in.

This week, about eight mosquitoes have been caught in each trap. On average, 400 mosquitoes are usually trapped.

Outside of town, each trap is catching about 41 mosquitoes.

"We're phenomenally low. We just can't get any lower than what we are in terms of the summer," Eirich said.

He said this time of year historically brings the highest mosquito population.

During the worst year for mosquitoes — 1992 — more than 40,000 were caught in the city's traps.

​Above average year for Dutch elm disease

Another tree in Regina has tested positive for Dutch elm disease.

Eirich said it's the 100th tree with the disease in Regina since it was first found in the city, in 1981.

The tree, found on Elizabeth Crescent, is the sixth case of Dutch elm disease this year. It is also the second found on the same crescent.

The six trees have been removed and their trunks dug up.

On average, four trees with Dutch elm disease are identified every year in the city. Eirich said he expects to see at least 10 this year, likely due to the heat.

Residents are urged to watch for drying and wilting leaves that are turning yellow but staying on the tree.

If you suspect Dutch elm disease, call Service Regina to come check it out.