Two of the people concerned about the scarcity of water bottle filling stations at Regina's Mosaic Stadium are not happy with the municipality's response so far.

People reported massive lineups at the few water fountains in the new stadium at Saturday's Roughriders game as temperatures soared in Regina.

On Sunday, the city issued a short statement saying the stadium has four water fountains.

With the stadium's capacity of 33,000, that's one fountain for every 8,250 people.

"Patrons are encouraged to bring empty water bottles up to one litre in size to utilize these fountains," said the city.

"Sealed water bottles of up to one litre are also permitted into the stadium. Water is also readily available for purchase from vendors."

The stadium has one fountain for every 8,250 people, if at full capacity. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Mary Deane said she brought a bottle and expected lineups at the fountains on such a hot day.

"For a newer stadium, I fully expected there would be many more fountains or water filling stations than four," she said.

"I don't understand how four fountains can adequately service 33,000 people."

She said vendors selling small bottles of water for $4 "isn't a great alternative" during an event that's longer than three hours.

"I know from years of sitting on the east side of old Mosaic [stadium] how intensely hot it can get in the stands," she said.

Paramedics see spike in heat-related cases

The temperature in Regina Saturday peaked at 32 C at 5 p.m. CST.

During the game, paramedics attended to 21 instances of heat-related complaints and two required transport to hospital. St. John Ambulance dealt with six cases, while 15 people were given fluids and cooled down by paramedics, then released.

'It can become life-threatening. It can cause problems with your internal organs.' - Dan Lewis, paramedic and program development educator, RQHR

Those numbers are abnormally high, according to Dan Lewis, an advanced paramedic and program development educator for the health region.

"In my experience of working the games in the past, we'll see at most three — maybe four — patients," he said.

When temperatures rise to the level they were at Saturday, people don't drink enough water and sometimes don't recognize they need to drink more, he said.

"It can become life-threatening," he said of heat. "It can cause problems with your internal organs."

Alcohol can also lead to dehydration, he said, noting that a rule-of-thumb for staying hydrated is to drink two glasses of water for every beer.

People feeling overheated should get into the shade and get a drink. If they're feeling dizzy, weak or nauseated, they should call 9-1-1, he said.

'Irresponsible and naive'

Melissa Fiacco said in a climate like Regina's, where summer heat can be extreme, the situation is a "risk to public safety."

"It's extraordinarily irresponsible and naive to suggest that families are in a position where they can afford to be paying $4 per 250 ml bottle of water," she said.

She added that her family had gone through four litres of water by the end of the first quarter "because it was that hot."

She said the water fountains, with their low angles and pressure, are not designed to fill bottles, making the process slow and often impossible to fill containers to the top.

Fiacco said she loves the design of the new stadium, but the water situation made it difficult to enjoy the game.

"For a lot of these people this is the only home game they were going to be able to see this season and a lot of them spent it waiting in line to fill their water bottles," she said.

"This is unacceptable."

CBC has been notified that a joint statement regarding the issue of water access will be released by the City of Regina, Evraz Place and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.