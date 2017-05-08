A group known for bringing NHL pre-season games to cities without NHL teams will be in Regina on Tuesday to announce what they're calling a "major international sporting event" at the new Mosaic Stadium.

Thanks to On Ice Management Group, Saskatoon hockey fans will see an NHL pre-season game on Sept. 27 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes at SaskTel Centre.

Now, the company is getting ready to release information on an event in Regina.

John Graham of On Ice Management Group said it will involve an overseas component.

The official announcement will be made at 9:15 a.m. CST on Tuesday at Evraz Place.

Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Ken Cheveldayoff and Regina Mayor Michael Fougere will be in attendance.

CBC Saskatchewan will have the announcement live on our website and Facebook page.