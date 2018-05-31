K-Pop contest debuts at Mosaic's Korean pavilion

The infectious, energetic beats of Korean pop have a global audience, and organizers of this year's Korean pavilion are betting on the popularity of those grooves to hook in dancers at this year's Mosaic festival.

And so ... a K-pop dance contest.

"I'm just trying to promote our culture, to share what I'm most proud about, and hopefully we can share that through Mosaic," said Hojeong Kim, a volunteer and organizer with the Korean pavilion.

That pavilion is operating out of Regina's Tartan Curling Club, and is one of 18 showcasing cultures from around the world.

Korean Pavilion organizer Jennifer Kang showcases some dance moves. This year, the Korean Pavilion is introducing a dance contest to South Korean pop music, widely known as K-Pop. (CBC News)

The Korean pavilion will mash up a 30-minute video, and people can jump in and dance, with the audience having a chance to vote on winners afterwards.

The Korean Pavilion at Regina's Mosaic is getting a K-Pop infusion this year. (Soundscape by Samanda Brace/CBC) 6:53

It's the first time the pavilion is hosting the K-pop dance contest, Kim noted.

"But this is really popular in U.S. and we're just bringing it here. Hopefully there are a lot of people who [are] going to join in."

Pavilions offer samples of food, music, dancing and more at the annual cultural festival, which runs from May 31 to June 2 in Regina. More information on pavilions, locations and times can be found online.