Murray Mandryk, columnist for the Regina Leader-Post, joined CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Friday to discuss the last week of Saskatchewan politics.

This week saw Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison announce his bid for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party and premiership.

Harrison said if he was elected as leader of the party and province, he would sell off the government's stake in the Global Transportation Hub as soon as it was feasible.

During the announcement, Harrison alluded to "wrongdoing," but was unclear just exactly what that constituted.

Mandryk mentioned Harrison previously defending retiring MLA Bill Boyd and his roles in both the GTH and a Chinese immigration scheme.

"Here's the real sad reality for Jeremy Harrison: he strongly and most viciously repeated every line defending Bill Boyd possible," Mandryk said.