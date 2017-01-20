After a big thaw had warm weather records falling across Saskatchewan, a slight cooling trend can be expected for the next two weeks.

Thursday was the third day warm Pacific air was sending high temperatures well into plus Celsius territory.

The province's hot spot was Moose Jaw, where it hit 10.8 C — and that's a record for Jan. 19, according to Environment Canada.

Records were set in 13 communities in all, including Saskatoon, Yorkton, Broadview and Wynyard.

A repeat performance is not going to happen today, however. Highs in the minus single digits are expected for the next 14 days.

Here are the communities where record high temperatures for Jan. 19 were set (all temperatures in Celsius):

ASSINIBOIA

New record of 6.5

Record of 5.5 set in 1986

Records started in 1915

BROADVIEW

New record of 6.3

Record of 4.4 set in 1944

Records started in 1904

ELBOW

New record of 6.7

Record of 5.0 set in 1968

Records started in 1945

HUDSON BAY

New record of 4.0

Record of 3.9 set in 1944

Records started in 1943

LAST MOUNTAIN LAKE

New record of 4.1

Record of 3.2 set in 2014

Records started in 1975

LUCKY LAKE

New record of 8.1

Record of 3.5 set in 2004

Records started in 1972

MOOSE JAW

New record of 10.8

Record of 10.0 set in 2004

Records started in 1972

OUTLOOK

New record of 10.2

Record of 8.3 set in 1944

Records started in 1915

ROCKGLEN

New record of 7.2

Record of 4.9 set in 2005

Records started in 1956

SASKATOON

New record of 4.5

Record of 3.3 set in 1971

Records started in 1892

URANIUM CITY

New record of 0.1

Record of -3.6 set in 2009

Records started in 1953

WYNYARD

New record of 6.7

Old record of 3.9 set in 1971

Records started in 1939

YORKTON

New record of 5.6

Old record of 3.3 set in 1942

Records started in 1884