After a big thaw had warm weather records falling across Saskatchewan, a slight cooling trend can be expected for the next two weeks.

Thursday was the third day warm Pacific air was sending high temperatures well into plus Celsius territory.

The province's hot spot was Moose Jaw, where it hit 10.8 C — and that's a record for Jan. 19, according to Environment Canada.

Records were set in 13 communities in all, including Saskatoon, Yorkton, Broadview and Wynyard.

A repeat performance is not going to happen today, however. Highs in the minus single digits are expected for the next 14 days.

Here are the communities where record high temperatures for Jan. 19 were set (all temperatures in Celsius):

ASSINIBOIA 
New record of 6.5 
Record of 5.5 set in 1986 
Records started in 1915 

BROADVIEW 
New record of 6.3 
Record of 4.4 set in 1944 
Records started in 1904 

ELBOW 
New record of 6.7 
Record of 5.0 set in 1968 
Records started in 1945 

HUDSON BAY 
New record of 4.0 
Record of 3.9 set in 1944 
Records started in 1943 

LAST MOUNTAIN LAKE 
New record of 4.1 
Record of 3.2 set in 2014 
Records started in 1975 

LUCKY LAKE 
New record of 8.1 
Record of 3.5 set in 2004 
Records started in 1972 

MOOSE JAW 
New record of 10.8 
Record of 10.0 set in 2004 
Records started in 1972 

OUTLOOK 
New record of 10.2 
Record of 8.3 set in 1944 
Records started in 1915 

ROCKGLEN 
New record of 7.2 
Record of 4.9 set in 2005 
Records started in 1956 

SASKATOON 
New record of 4.5 
Record of 3.3 set in 1971 
Records started in 1892 

URANIUM CITY 
New record of 0.1 
Record of -3.6 set in 2009 
Records started in 1953 

WYNYARD 
New record of 6.7 
Old record of 3.9 set in 1971 
Records started in 1939 

YORKTON 
New record of 5.6 
Old record of 3.3 set in 1942 
Records started in 1884