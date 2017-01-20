After a big thaw had warm weather records falling across Saskatchewan, a slight cooling trend can be expected for the next two weeks.
Thursday was the third day warm Pacific air was sending high temperatures well into plus Celsius territory.
The province's hot spot was Moose Jaw, where it hit 10.8 C — and that's a record for Jan. 19, according to Environment Canada.
Records were set in 13 communities in all, including Saskatoon, Yorkton, Broadview and Wynyard.
A repeat performance is not going to happen today, however. Highs in the minus single digits are expected for the next 14 days.
Here are the communities where record high temperatures for Jan. 19 were set (all temperatures in Celsius):
ASSINIBOIA
New record of 6.5
Record of 5.5 set in 1986
Records started in 1915
BROADVIEW
New record of 6.3
Record of 4.4 set in 1944
Records started in 1904
ELBOW
New record of 6.7
Record of 5.0 set in 1968
Records started in 1945
HUDSON BAY
New record of 4.0
Record of 3.9 set in 1944
Records started in 1943
LAST MOUNTAIN LAKE
New record of 4.1
Record of 3.2 set in 2014
Records started in 1975
LUCKY LAKE
New record of 8.1
Record of 3.5 set in 2004
Records started in 1972
MOOSE JAW
New record of 10.8
Record of 10.0 set in 2004
Records started in 1972
OUTLOOK
New record of 10.2
Record of 8.3 set in 1944
Records started in 1915
ROCKGLEN
New record of 7.2
Record of 4.9 set in 2005
Records started in 1956
SASKATOON
New record of 4.5
Record of 3.3 set in 1971
Records started in 1892
URANIUM CITY
New record of 0.1
Record of -3.6 set in 2009
Records started in 1953
WYNYARD
New record of 6.7
Old record of 3.9 set in 1971
Records started in 1939
YORKTON
New record of 5.6
Old record of 3.3 set in 1942
Records started in 1884