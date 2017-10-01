A new artwork is on display in Regina but it isn't hanging in a gallery or museum.

On Saturday, people from the Cathedral community got together to create a piece that will be underfoot — and wheel.

The painting, designed by artist Brendan Schick, is on the street at 14th Avenue and Montague Street.

It is the first community-created piece of street art in Regina.

One of the organizers, Vicki Nelson, said the event was a chance for neighbours to get together with a purpose.

Artist Brendan Schick designed the piece to be doable by people of all ages. (Contributed by Vicki Nelson)

"I think having a task to do brings people out," she said. "And then having some fun and it being the first one is kind of exciting."

Schick said there were challenges, one being that he had to design it to be user-friendly for people of all ages and abilities. He also had to consider the material (asphalt), time and weather.

"I tend to go complex with designs and for this you have to go more simplified," Schick said.

While Schick said he wanted it to turn out looking really great, he also just wanted people to enjoy the experience.

"People generally get a lot out of the process of artistic things," he said. "That's really important."

Schick started in the morning by creating the outline and the group of artists began painting at noon.

The piece was done using traffic paint, which only comes in yellow, white, black, red and blue.

Nelson said Sherwin-Williams "worked some magic" to create enough shades to bring the artwork to life.

If you're wondering how long it will last, Nelson has done her research, but said it depends on the road. Since it is a fairly low-traffic area she said it should stay intact for about three years, but hopes it will be touched up and kept alive as time passes.