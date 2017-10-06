Two more people have been charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Logan Ring, bringing the total number of accused to five.

Ring was found dead next to his vehicle in a parking lot at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park on Nov. 17, 2016.

On Friday, RCMP announced that two men, Colin Perrault, 49, and Todd Donaldson, 48, have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police said both were arrested without incident on Thursday. Both are expected to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court next Tuesday.

RCMP confirm Perrault turned himself in at the Swift Current Municipal Detachment, while Donaldson was arrested at a business in Swift Current.

Three women have also been charged with second-degree murder in Ring's death: Rebecca Lynn Kuhlman, 25, Tanisha Lynn Perrault, 19, and Jolene Denise Epp, 38.

Ring's mother, Cindy McEwen, has said Kuhlman was a friend and roommate of her son, and that Tanisha Lynn Perrault is Epp's daughter.

An RCMP spokesperson did not confirm the relationship, but police say all of the accused are known to each other.