Police are releasing some more information about a fatal collision on Regina's Ring Road last week.

Last Wednesday, a 63-year-old man was killed by a northbound semi-truck. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police still aren't sure why the man was on the highway, and say that question is key to the investigation.

It's still not clear whether any charges will be laid. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say this is the first time a pedestrian has been killed in this area of Ring Road since at least 2011.

The collision happened on the highway south of Victoria Avenue.