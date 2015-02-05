Border officers seized 38 per cent more undeclared guns in Saskatchewan last year compared to 2013, the Canada Border Services Agency says.

There were 24 undeclared guns seized in 2013 and 33 in 2014, including rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Also seized were canisters of pepper spray and tear gas, cross bows, stun guns and switchblade knives.

Most of the guns were seized at the North Portal border crossing.

There, a detector dog named Holly had a busy 2014, the agency said, helping officers find two loaded pistols, 11 overcapacity magazine clips, a shotgun, and parts for an M-16 assault rifle.

Holly also helped sniff out a jar containing six grams of marijuana that was hidden in a vacuum cleaner. Later, she found a drug pipe hidden in the vehicle of a man who was heading for Alaska.

Not all the border operations involve drug and gun seizures.

In October, officers were involved in the safe return of a 16-year-old girl who tried to enter Canada at one of the province’s land borders.

The teen had been reported missing by her parents and was on her way to meet a 37-year-old "acquaintance" she had met online.

Officers were able to safely reunite the youth with her parents, CBSA said.