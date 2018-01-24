More details will be heard Wednesday in the trial of three men accused of killing and dismembering 34-year-old Reno Lee in 2015.

Lee's remains were found on the Starblanket First Nation, with his limbs, torso and head discovered wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave.

Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon and Daniel Theodore have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

Lee died from two gunshots to the head. Though his body was found near Balcarres, Sask., it's believed he was killed in Regina. Lee was the city's third homicide victim of 2015.

A kitchen knife, a cleaver, a bucksaw and tape were found in a slough near Lee's remains.

Testimony in the trial also included details of a residence search in Regina's North Central area, where items were found soaked in bleach and fingerprints were found on beer cans and garbage.