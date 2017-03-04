A man whose dogs attacked three Ponteix, Sask., teens in June is facing further charges after failing to give up his dogs, the RCMP says.

A Swift Current, Sask., judge ordered on Oct. 27, 2016, the destruction of five of Robert Carpenter's Labrador dogs, finding the breeder guilty of owning dogs that attacked people.

According to the court document, two 13-year-old girls and a boy, 14, were walking by Carpenter's residence last year when the dogs exited the yard through an open gate and began circling the teens.

The dogs attacked the teens without provocation, biting them and leaving several injuries.

The order included instructions for the RCMP to take possession of the dogs, Rainbow, Chubs, Lillie, Joey and Whinney, and have them euthanized.

It also directed Carpenter to pay for impounding and euthanizing the dogs, as well as a $500 fine.

However, a spokesperson for the RCMP told CBC News Carpenter never gave the dogs up as per the court order.

The RCMP said Carpenter is now also charged with one count of obstructing a peace officer in execution of duty, as well as one count of obstructing, perverting or defeating the course of justice.

Appeal dismissed

Carpenter appealed the original ruling, but the matter was dismissed by a judge at Queen's Bench in Swift Current in February.

The appeals judge found no error in law in the original ruling and said the sentence fit.

That decision has now been sent to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

Due to the appeals, the euthanasia of the dogs is on hold, but they are supposed to remain impounded until the appeals process is complete, according to the court order.

Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court Monday on the newest charges.