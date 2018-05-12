Moosomin house fire claims the life of 33-year-old man

A 33-year-old man is dead following a house fire that took place in Moosomin, in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Moosomin RCMP said they were called to the scene of the fire at 2:40 a.m. CST. They arrived to members of the Moosomin Fire Department working to extinguish the fire.

Two people were inside the residence at the time of the fire, and one was able to get out and was transported via STARS Air Ambulance to Regina for treatment of undetermined injuries.

However, police learned the other person inside the house had not gotten out. Firefighters and RCMP officers entered the house and found the unconscious man inside. He was taken to the local hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

Police said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and that the investigation is ongoing.