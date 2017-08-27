Moose Jaw celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Great Trail Saturday by naming a new bridge that is part of Saskatchewan's portion of the national path.

The Great Trail, also known as the Trans Canada Trail, has been put together since 1992, with stretches in every province and territory. Last fall, the Canadian Armed Forces 38th Combat Engineer Regiment built the new suspension bridge in Wakamow Valley.

Margaret Moran, CEO of the Wakamow Valley Authority, told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend that the soldiers were pleased to build something that would stay put.

"They didn't have to take it down; they didn't have to blow it up," she said.

On Saturday, the bridge got its name as part of the Great Trail celebrations, at an event held by the Wakamow Valley Authority and the Wakamow Aboriginal Community Association.

"Traditionally all the bridges in Wakamow Valley have been named after First Nations," said Moran.

"We have the Sioux bridge, the Blackfoot bridge, the Assiniboine and the Cree bridge."

Moose Jaw sits in Treaty 4 territory, which was signed with the Cree and the Saulteaux, so the Wakamow Valley Authority has named the new pedestrian bridge for the Saulteaux.

New park's name honours Métis

The area of the valley that has been opened up by the new bridge has been named Paashkwow Park.

Paashkwow means meadows in the Michif language, the language of the Métis, said Moran.

"Traditionally Wakamow Valley was used as a wintering camp for a lot of First Nations and Métis, so this was a way of honouring the Métis presence in Wakamow Valley," she said.

Moran said the authority was happy to be part of such a large, coast-to-coast celebration of the Great Trail.

"Canada has always been blessed by having a sense of the vastness of our land and how we always remain connected, and this is one way that we have remained connected."

As some parts of the Great Trail are on land and some are waterways, "it also celebrates the fact that our country was basically explored on foot and in boats."

The unveiling of the bridge name was followed by drumming and dancing, and a barbecue.