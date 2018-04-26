Moose Jaw man allegedly rams house with vehicle, robs women at 2 addresses

Police have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a home in Moose Jaw, Sask., broke in, and robbed the woman inside.

Police said the man allegedly drove into the home on the city's Hastings Street at about 2 a.m. CST on Thursday. He is alleged to have robbed the female occupant, as well as threatened her life.

According to police, the man and the woman had a prior personal relationship.

A short time later, the same suspect apparently broke into a home on Athabasca Street East. The woman in that house was an acquaintance of the first woman, according to police.

The suspect is alleged to have robbed and threatened her with a firearm, as well as threatened to sexually assault her.

When the police arrived on the scene, the suspect fled on foot, pointing a firearm at police as he left.

A search turned up the suspect three blocks away from the scene of the second break-in.

The male suspect is facing multiple charges, including break and enter and committing robbery, uttering death threats, breach of probation, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, willful damage over $5,000, and possession and use of a firearm.

He will be appearing in court on April 27.