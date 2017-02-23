Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with a Dec. 31 home invasion.

At the time, police said a woman received serious injuries after a man she didn't know broke into a home on the 0 block of Lilloet Street W. and struck her with an unknown object.

She was treated at the hospital and later released. Following an investigation, police laid charges on Wednesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home of the 51-year-old man and arrested him.

He made a first appearance in province court Thursday charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house and aggravated assault.

He's also been charged in connection with another break-in that happened in June.