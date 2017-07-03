Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., seized a large quantity of methamphetamine from a home during a search over the weekend.

On Sunday, police executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Grandview Street West. They seized about $2,000 worth of methamphetamine and other items they say supported a charge of trafficking.

Two men were arrested on outstanding warrants and taken to cells at the Moose Jaw police department. One of the men was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in relation to Sunday's bust.

One of the two men is wanted on outstanding warrants in Regina and will be transferred to the Regina Correctional Centre after appearing in court on Tuesday.