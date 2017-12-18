Moose Jaw, Sask., residents chased down a group of youths late Sunday night after at least 18 vehicles had tires slashed.

Police say two boys were caught by the Moose Javians and were later arrested and charged. Police believe another two or three are still at large.

Police say several people were seen slashing the tires on 300 block of Grandview Street W. The two youths who were arrested were detained by the Good Samaritans on Lillooet Street W.

Police say anyone who had their property damaged should call them and report the incident.

The youths were charged with 18 counts of mischief under $5,000 each.